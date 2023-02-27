JUST IN
Infosys launches Private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business transformation for enterprises

Infosys today announced the roll-out of Private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business value for its enterprise clients worldwide. Infosys' Private 5G-as-a-Service delivers a simple and flexible pay-as-you-go solution for clients.

Infosys' wireless 5G expertise and its Private Network Management solution ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises.

The Private 5G-as-a-Service is customized to the specific needs of clients and is implemented in an agile and timebound manner. To reduce the complexity of deployment, Infosys has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested against different use case requirements. Private 5G-as-a-Service is managed using unified management solution, providing real-time insights of operation and performance of the 5G private network.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 17:38 IST

