3M India gains as Bangalore plant to resume operations

3M India rose 3.28% to Rs 25,974.05 after the company said that its Electronic City plant in Bangalore will restart its operations from Wednesday, 19 May 2021, onwards.

"To start with, there will be reduced shifts on Wednesday and will ramp up aligning to the notification by not exceeding 50% workforce," the company said in a statement.

The plant was shut from 11 May 2021 following the guidelines issued by the Government of Karnataka restricting non-essential manufacturing operations.

On a consolidated basis, 3M India's net profit dropped 17.4% to Rs 59.39 crore on a 0.5% fall in net sales at Rs 741.44 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

3M India is a technology company which offers tapes, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, as well as offers scotch masking tape, scotch filament tape and scotch packaging tape.

