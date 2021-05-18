Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Canara Bank, Tata Metaliks Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd and Himatsingka Seide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2021.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 4.94% to Rs 9.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank crashed 4.49% to Rs 146.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd tumbled 4.18% to Rs 1096.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd corrected 3.91% to Rs 218.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42100 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd pared 3.78% to Rs 172.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34400 shares in the past one month.

