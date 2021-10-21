Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 21.1 points or 0.68% at 3146.81 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 2.48%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.44%),PTC India Ltd (up 1.38%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.1%),RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 1.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.08%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.92%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.79%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 0.77%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.67%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.86%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.12%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 13.37 or 0.02% at 61273.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.25 points or 0.15% at 18294.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.09 points or 0.15% at 28922.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.79 points or 0.03% at 8998.94.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 1162 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

