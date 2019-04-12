63 Moons Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Pricol Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd, Gati Ltd and Kwality Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 April 2019.
63 Moons Technologies Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 95.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43130 shares in the past one month.
Pricol Ltd spiked 16.75% to Rs 47.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19520 shares in the past one month.
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd surged 14.09% to Rs 123.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 835 shares in the past one month.
Gati Ltd spurt 12.69% to Rs 87.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kwality Ltd rose 9.90% to Rs 6.66. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
