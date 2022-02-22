7NR Retail bucks trend after board OKs stock split

-
7NR Retail rose 1.99% to Rs 17.90 after the company said its board has approved a 10-for-1 stock split.The company's board proposed to split equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into equity shares of face value of Re 1 each (10-for-1).
The board also approved raising upto Rs 5 crore by preferential allotment of fresh equity shares to non-promoters (body corporates).
7NR Retail will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 21 March 2022 to seek shareholders' approval for the proposals.
Net profit of 7NR Retail soared to Rs 0.28 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against Rs 0.01 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales surged to Rs 9.53 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against Rs 0.76 crore in Q3 December 2020.
7NR Retail engaged in the business of branding and selling of ready made garments, suiting-shirting, fabrics and all other textile products.
