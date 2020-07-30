JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Garware Polyester consolidated net profit declines 49.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 82.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 310.27 crore

Net profit of Sequent Scientific rose 82.55% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 310.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 278.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales310.27278.02 12 OPM %16.4413.83 -PBDT44.9230.81 46 PBT31.8918.80 70 NP20.9211.46 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU