Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 82.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 310.27 croreNet profit of Sequent Scientific rose 82.55% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 310.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 278.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales310.27278.02 12 OPM %16.4413.83 -PBDT44.9230.81 46 PBT31.8918.80 70 NP20.9211.46 83
