Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 82.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sequent Scientific rose 82.55% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 310.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 278.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

