A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 63.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.24% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 63.83% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.24% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

