A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 63.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.24% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 63.83% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.24% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.674.23 -13 OPM %9.2618.44 -PBDT0.280.70 -60 PBT0.240.63 -62 NP0.170.47 -64

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:20 IST

