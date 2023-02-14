A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 63.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre standalone net profit declines 35.44% in the December 2022 quarter
Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 36.11% in the December 2022 quarter
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 15.81% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.24% to Rs 3.67 croreNet profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 63.83% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.24% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.674.23 -13 OPM %9.2618.44 -PBDT0.280.70 -60 PBT0.240.63 -62 NP0.170.47 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU