Setco Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.06% to Rs 0.10 croreNet loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 99.06% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.1010.61 -99 OPM %-580.003.20 -PBDT-2.030.98 PL PBT-2.030.98 PL NP-2.030.64 PL
