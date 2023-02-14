Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.79% to Rs 33.05 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 650.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.79% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.33.0522.674.421.371.410.301.000.120.750.10

