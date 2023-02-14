Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 45.79% to Rs 33.05 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 650.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.79% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.0522.67 46 OPM %4.421.37 -PBDT1.410.30 370 PBT1.000.12 733 NP0.750.10 650
