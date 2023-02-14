JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 89.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.79% to Rs 33.05 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 650.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.79% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.0522.67 46 OPM %4.421.37 -PBDT1.410.30 370 PBT1.000.12 733 NP0.750.10 650

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU