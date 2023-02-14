Goodyear India standalone net profit rises 25.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.89% to Rs 689.09 croreNet profit of Goodyear India rose 25.50% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.89% to Rs 689.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 605.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales689.09605.07 14 OPM %6.375.56 -PBDT46.8839.50 19 PBT33.0626.61 24 NP24.4119.45 26
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
