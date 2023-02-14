Goodyear India standalone net profit rises 25.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.89% to Rs 689.09 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India rose 25.50% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.89% to Rs 689.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 605.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.689.09605.076.375.5646.8839.5033.0626.6124.4119.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)