NTPC standalone net profit declines 71.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of NTPC declined 71.21% to Rs 1252.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4350.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.39% to Rs 27246.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21222.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.93% to Rs 10112.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11749.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 97700.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90307.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

