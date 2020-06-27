NTPC standalone net profit declines 71.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.39% to Rs 27246.88 croreNet profit of NTPC declined 71.21% to Rs 1252.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4350.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.39% to Rs 27246.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21222.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.93% to Rs 10112.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11749.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 97700.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90307.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27246.8821222.39 28 97700.3990307.43 8 OPM %26.86-8.16 -27.7320.96 - PBDT8365.04-1334.01 LP 27917.6116085.54 74 PBT6236.09-2838.76 LP 19294.768831.18 118 NP1252.444350.32 -71 10112.8111749.89 -14
