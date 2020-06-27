Hi-Tech Pipes standalone net profit declines 57.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.35% to Rs 234.38 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 57.21% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.35% to Rs 234.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.72% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 967.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1117.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales234.38313.97 -25 967.071117.61 -13 OPM %4.694.09 -4.594.87 - PBDT4.238.52 -50 21.4132.68 -34 PBT2.677.50 -64 16.3728.54 -43 NP1.904.44 -57 14.0518.18 -23
