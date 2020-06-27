Hi-Tech Pipes standalone net profit declines 57.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.35% to Rs 234.38 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 57.21% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.35% to Rs 234.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.72% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 967.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1117.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

234.38313.97967.071117.614.694.094.594.874.238.5221.4132.682.677.5016.3728.541.904.4414.0518.18

