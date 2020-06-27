VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
VIP Inds declines after Q4 PAT slumps 62% to Rs 10 cr
Girl students in Coimbatore donate hair for cancer patients
VIP movement, R-Day rehearsals throw traffic out of gear in Delhi
VIP Inds rallies after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake
-
Sales decline 24.41% to Rs 29.60 croreNet Loss of VIP Clothing reported to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.41% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.00% to Rs 169.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 204.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.6039.16 -24 169.68204.43 -17 OPM %-11.761.99 --9.271.78 - PBDT-6.13-0.91 -574 -23.34-3.20 -629 PBT-7.91-1.72 -360 -27.58-6.51 -324 NP-13.01-1.68 -674 -14.95-6.19 -142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU