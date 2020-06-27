Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 36.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 343.74 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 36.63% to Rs 66.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 343.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.62% to Rs 203.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 1477.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1376.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales343.74339.96 1 1477.481376.38 7 OPM %12.4423.59 -18.8321.99 - PBDT54.3984.20 -35 293.35333.82 -12 PBT38.3370.03 -45 230.94278.37 -17 NP66.3648.57 37 203.09190.48 7
