Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 36.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 36.63% to Rs 66.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 343.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.62% to Rs 203.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 1477.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1376.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

