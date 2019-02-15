A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Spurts 5%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.05%

has lost 0.08% over last one month compared to 9.58% fall in BSE Utilities and 1.4% drop in the SENSEX

rose 5% today to trade at Rs 12.81. The BSE Utilities is up 1.05% to quote at 1722.5. The is down 9.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 4.76% and added 2.09% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 18.85 % over last one year compared to the 4.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 0.08% over last one month compared to 9.58% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3272 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 48450 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 37.7 on 14 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.19 on 04 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)