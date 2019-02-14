Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
NBCC (India) Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2019.
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd crashed 6.30% to Rs 3578.05 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3476 shares in the past one month.
NBCC (India) Ltd lost 6.21% to Rs 48.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.13 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Communications Ltd tumbled 5.03% to Rs 5.48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 144.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd slipped 4.69% to Rs 313.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd corrected 4.50% to Rs 124.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
