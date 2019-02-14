GAIL (India) Ltd sheds nearly 2%

(India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 309.25, down 1.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in and a 2.36% spurt in the Energy index.

(India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 309.25, down 1.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 10738.5. The Sensex is at 35881.78, down 0.42%. (India) Ltd has lost around 4.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 0.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14576.15, down 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 310.35, down 1.87% on the day. tumbled 13.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 2.36% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 12.08 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)