Aarti Drugs reappoints Rashesh Gogri as MD for 5 years

Aarti Drugs said that its board has approved the re-appointed of Rashesh C. Gogri as the managing directors (MD) of the company with effect from 31 October 2022 for the period of five years.

The said appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

Rashesh C. Gogri had been president - marketing with the company and then after appointed as the managing director of the company in the year 2012. He has more than 20 years of experience in the field of production, marketing and project implementation in the chemical and pharmaceuticals industry.

Aarti Drugs is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharma intermediates and specialty chemicals.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 28.72% to Rs 34.79 crore on 7.24% rise in net sales to Rs 621.96 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

The scrip shed 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 443.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 09:20 IST

