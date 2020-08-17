Aarti Drugs spurts on bonus issue plan

Aarti Drugs jumped 10.51% to Rs 2,335.55 after the company said its board will meet on Thursday, 20 August 2020, to consider issuing bonus shares.

Aarti Drugs' consolidated net profit surged 280.60% to Rs 85.45 crore on a 34.3% jump in net sales to Rs 544.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Aarti Drugs is a pharmaceutical company. The company has a strong presence in the anti-diarrhea, anti-inflammatory therapeutic groups. With its manufacturing facilities at Tarapur and Sarigam, the company manufactures vitamins, anti-arthritis, anti-fungal, antibiotics, ACE inhibitors, besides its range in anti-diabetic, anti-cholinergic, sedatives and anti-depressant drugs.

