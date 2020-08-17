Berger Paints slips after weak Q1 outcome

Berger Paints slipped 2.58% to Rs 536.15 after the paint maker posted a 91.45% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.09 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 176.41 crore posted in Q1 FY20.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 930.76 crore in Q1 FY21, falling nearly 46% from Rs 1716.53 crore in Q1 FY20. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 14 August 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) came at Rs 32.70 crore in quarter ending June 2020, declining nearly 88% year on year. Total tax expense fell 81% to Rs 17.6 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

The paint marker's PBDIT (Profit before Depreciation, Interest, Tax and Other Income) for the quarter ended June 2020 was at Rs 92.1 crore, falling 69.8% over Rs 305.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Berger Paints is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)