Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 135.1 points or 1.55% at 8877.51 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.27%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.16%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.1%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.04%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.25%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.8%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.72%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.51%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.28%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 16.34 or 0.04% at 37893.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.75 points or 0.04% at 11173.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 42.26 points or 0.31% at 13897.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.12 points or 0.26% at 4747.52.

On BSE,1096 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)