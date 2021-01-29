Aarti Ind gains after Q3 PAT rises 18.5% to Rs 169 cr

-
Aarti Industries rose 1.11% to Rs 1,153.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.5% to Rs 169.18 crore on 9.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,186.78 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Profit before tax (PBT) soared 17.1% to Rs 209.44 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 178.83 crore in Q3 December 2019. Tax expense for the quarter rose 1.4% to Rs 32.22 crore as against Rs 31.77 crore paid in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared post trading hours yesterday, 28 January 2021.
Aarti Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The company operates through three segments: speciality chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and home & personal care chemicals.
