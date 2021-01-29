Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45195 shares

Havells India Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 January 2021.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45195 shares. The stock rose 0.98% to Rs.1,603.90. Volumes stood at 45313 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd notched up volume of 6.41 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.41% to Rs.1,107.05. Volumes stood at 4.72 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded volume of 5.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.96% to Rs.581.30. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd registered volume of 3074 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1176 shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.11,272.10. Volumes stood at 3856 shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64931 shares. The stock gained 3.31% to Rs.126.50. Volumes stood at 48409 shares in the last session.

