Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
P&G Hygiene gains after Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY
Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care approves change in directorate
P&G Hygiene Q1 PAT jumps 86% to Rs 254 cr
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd spurts 1.78%
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd soars 0.75%, gains for fifth straight session
-
Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45195 shares
Havells India Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 January 2021.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45195 shares. The stock rose 0.98% to Rs.1,603.90. Volumes stood at 45313 shares in the last session.
Havells India Ltd notched up volume of 6.41 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.41% to Rs.1,107.05. Volumes stood at 4.72 lakh shares in the last session.
TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded volume of 5.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.96% to Rs.581.30. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd registered volume of 3074 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1176 shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.11,272.10. Volumes stood at 3856 shares in the last session.
IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64931 shares. The stock gained 3.31% to Rs.126.50. Volumes stood at 48409 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU