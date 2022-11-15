JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 66.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.17% to Rs 1685.01 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 17.02% to Rs 124.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.17% to Rs 1685.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1255.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1685.011255.86 34 OPM %15.8520.29 -PBDT223.30240.93 -7 PBT150.41183.52 -18 NP124.48150.01 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU