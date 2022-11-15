Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 34.17% to Rs 1685.01 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries declined 17.02% to Rs 124.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.17% to Rs 1685.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1255.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1685.011255.86 34 OPM %15.8520.29 -PBDT223.30240.93 -7 PBT150.41183.52 -18 NP124.48150.01 -17
