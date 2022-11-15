Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.17% to Rs 1685.01 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 17.02% to Rs 124.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.17% to Rs 1685.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1255.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1685.011255.8615.8520.29223.30240.93150.41183.52124.48150.01

