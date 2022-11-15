Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 192.68% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 73.31% to Rs 10.78 croreNet profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 192.68% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.31% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.786.22 73 OPM %71.3464.63 -PBDT6.602.29 188 PBT6.532.21 195 NP4.801.64 193
