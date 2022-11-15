Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 192.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.31% to Rs 10.78 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 192.68% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.31% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.786.2271.3464.636.602.296.532.214.801.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)