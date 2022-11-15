JUST IN
Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 66.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 192.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.31% to Rs 10.78 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 192.68% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.31% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.786.22 73 OPM %71.3464.63 -PBDT6.602.29 188 PBT6.532.21 195 NP4.801.64 193

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

