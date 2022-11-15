Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 184.99% to Rs 16.33 croreNet profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 184.99% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.335.73 185 OPM %21.07-32.46 -PBDT3.81-1.82 LP PBT3.17-2.58 LP NP2.18-1.96 LP
