Real Estate stocks spurt

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 39.7 points or 2.74% at 1488.62 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 8.13%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.69%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.42%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.72%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.56%), Omaxe Ltd (up 0.69%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.23%), DLF Ltd (up 0.2%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.06%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 297.07 or 0.89% at 33600.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.35 points or 0.93% at 9917.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.31 points or 1.48% at 11389.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.6 points or 1.34% at 4054.24.

On BSE,1272 shares were trading in green, 314 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

