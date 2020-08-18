AAVAS Financiers receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

AAVAS Financiers announced that ICRA has revised the credit ratings of the company as under -

Long term bank borrowing programme (Rs 1240 crore) - ICRA AA-; Stable (upgraded)

Non convertible debenture programme (Rs 350 crore) - ICRA AA-; Stable (upgraded)

Commercial paper programme (Rs 50 crore) - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

