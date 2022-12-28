AB Capital appoints Sanchita Mustauphy as chief risk officer

Aditya Birla Capital announced that its board has approved the appointment of Sanchita Mustauphy, as the chief risk officer (CRO) of the company for a period of five years.

The board approved the appointment based on the recommendations of the nomination, remuneration & compensation committee and the risk management committee.

The current chief compliance and risk officer, A. Dhananjaya's superannuation is due on 31 March 2023. Mustauphy will be joining the company on 29 December 2022 and will work closely with Dhananjaya till his superannuation, said the company.

Sanchita Mustauphy will then take over as the chief risk officer of the company with effect from 1 April 2023 for a fixed tenure of five years.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 30% to Rs 488.25 crore on 21% increase in revenue to Rs 7,210 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip declined 0.47% to Rs 147.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)