AB Capital appoints Sanchita Mustauphy as chief risk officer

-
ALSO READ
ADIA to invest in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 665 cr in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC slides as Q1 PAT declines 33% YoY
Board of Aditya Birla Capital approves capital infusion from ADIA into Aditya Birla Health Insurance
-
Aditya Birla Capital announced that its board has approved the appointment of Sanchita Mustauphy, as the chief risk officer (CRO) of the company for a period of five years.The board approved the appointment based on the recommendations of the nomination, remuneration & compensation committee and the risk management committee.
The current chief compliance and risk officer, A. Dhananjaya's superannuation is due on 31 March 2023. Mustauphy will be joining the company on 29 December 2022 and will work closely with Dhananjaya till his superannuation, said the company.
Sanchita Mustauphy will then take over as the chief risk officer of the company with effect from 1 April 2023 for a fixed tenure of five years.
Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 30% to Rs 488.25 crore on 21% increase in revenue to Rs 7,210 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
The scrip declined 0.47% to Rs 147.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU