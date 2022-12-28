Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 48.64 points or 1.13% at 4368.91 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.64%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.49%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.29%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.92%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.79%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.78%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.7%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.66%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.46%).

At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 55.13 or 0.09% at 60872.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.45 points or 0.05% at 18122.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 16.42 points or 0.06% at 28533.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.47 points or 0.05% at 8928.77.

On BSE,1505 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)