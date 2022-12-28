JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

India Pesticides spurts as arm gets environmental clearance for UP unit

AB Capital appoints Sanchita Mustauphy as chief risk officer
Business Standard

Power shares edge higher

Capital Market 

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 48.64 points or 1.13% at 4368.91 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.64%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.49%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.29%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.92%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.79%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.78%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.7%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.66%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.46%).

At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 55.13 or 0.09% at 60872.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.45 points or 0.05% at 18122.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 16.42 points or 0.06% at 28533.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.47 points or 0.05% at 8928.77.

On BSE,1505 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU