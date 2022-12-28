JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

India Pesticides spurts as arm gets environmental clearance for UP unit
Business Standard

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Capital Market 

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 454.6 points or 1.17% at 39433.23 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.45%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.74%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.81%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.76%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.18%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.98%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.63%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.21%) turned lower.

At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 55.13 or 0.09% at 60872.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.45 points or 0.05% at 18122.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 16.42 points or 0.06% at 28533.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.47 points or 0.05% at 8928.77.

On BSE,1505 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU