Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 454.6 points or 1.17% at 39433.23 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.45%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.74%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.81%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.76%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.18%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.98%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.63%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.21%) turned lower.

At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 55.13 or 0.09% at 60872.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.45 points or 0.05% at 18122.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 16.42 points or 0.06% at 28533.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.47 points or 0.05% at 8928.77.

On BSE,1505 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)