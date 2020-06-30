PM Modi extends free foodgrain scheme till Nov'20

More than eighty crore people will be given free grains for the next five months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 4 pm today (30 June). This was his sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Modi announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the free foodgrain scheme to poor families, will be extended till November 2020. More than 80 crore people will be given free grains for the next five months.

During this five-month period, more than 80 crore people will be provided 5 kg free wheat/rice per month. Along with providing 5kg free rice/wheat to each member of a family, 1 kg free whole chana will also be provided to each family per month. The government will spend more than Rs 90,000 crore towards the extension of the scheme.

As soon as lockdown was announced, the government brought about PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, under which a package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the poor was announced. In the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore has been transferred in the Jan Dhan accounts of almost 20 crore poor families, Rs 18,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers and Rs 50,000 crore is being spent on PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which has been started to provide employment opportunities.

Further, Prime Minister underlined that the country is moving towards the institution of 'one nation, one ration card', which will be of immense benefit to the poor who travel to other states in search of work.

Prime Minister noted that the shift of the fight against coronavirus to Unlock 2 coincides with the weather which results in several ailments. He asked everyone to take care of their health. He emphazied that when more being more careful is necessary, rise of negligence is a cause of concern. Prime Minister said that regulations need to be followed with the same seriousness as during Lockdown, especially in the Containment Zones.

