Godfrey Phillips declares poor Q4 result

Godfrey Phillips India reported 19.86% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.69 crore on 3.56% rise in total income to Rs 622.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 June 2020. Shares of Godfrey Phillips India settled 1.45% lower at Rs 1,017.95 yesterday.

Godfrey Phillips India reported 47.85% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 384.87 crore on 15.8% rise in total income to Rs 2,983.45 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020 (FY 20) over FY19.

Godfrey Phillips India is one of the largest FMCG companies in India. The company makes some of the most popular cigarette brands in the country like Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. Godfrey Phillips India also manufactures and distributes iconic brand Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris. The company has expanded business interests in chewing products, mouth fresheners, confectionary and retail.

