ABans Enterprises standalone net profit rises 115.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.22% to Rs 14.38 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises rose 115.38% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.22% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 146.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.38146.96 -90 OPM %3.13-0.59 -PBDT0.370.17 118 PBT0.370.17 118 NP0.280.13 115
