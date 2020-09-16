ABans Enterprises standalone net profit rises 115.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.22% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises rose 115.38% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.22% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 146.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.38146.963.13-0.590.370.170.370.170.280.13

