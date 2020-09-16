JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Castex Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 131.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

ABans Enterprises standalone net profit rises 115.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 90.22% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises rose 115.38% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.22% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 146.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.38146.96 -90 OPM %3.13-0.59 -PBDT0.370.17 118 PBT0.370.17 118 NP0.280.13 115

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU