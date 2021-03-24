ABB achieves 5-GW mark for solar plant automation solution

-
ABB has reached the cumulative 5-gigawatt (GW) mark in providing Programmable Logic Controller-based (PLC) solar plant automation solutions in India.
This milestone is an outcome of many significant solar power projects that the company won across India for its Utility-Scale SCADA and String Monitoring Solutions.
ABB's SCADA system - an automation control solution, helps in the efficient running of solar plants and enables plant operators to seamlessly monitor and analyze relevant solar project data in one place.
It addresses the needs of the renewable energy industry and supports ABB's efforts to develop technologies that help in securing a sustainable future.
