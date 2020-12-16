Bandhan Bank allots 8021 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 8,021 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 1610,37,18,760/- comprising of 161,03,71,876 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1610,37,98,970/- comprising of 161,03,79,897 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paidup.

