ABB India launches smart EV charger for Audi EVs in India

To ensure a premium charging customer experience, the newly launched Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportaback are offered with ABB's smart Terra AC wall box charger along with the car to its customers for smart charging at home. The Terra AC wallbox charger is capable of delivering 11 kW power to the Audi e-tron and complies with all safety standards and necessary certifications.
The Terra AC wallbox is a market leading EV charger ideal for the home, delivering high-value quality, futureproof flexibility, and advanced safety and protection.
The charger has various options for network connectivity including LAN, Wifi, and 4G SIM connectivity. It can be connected to Cloud, on OCPP protocol. It comes with all the in built protection which makes it safe and reliable to be used not only at home but also parking and commercial buildings.
