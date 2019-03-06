ABB India standalone net profit rises 15.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 1939.54 croreNet profit of ABB India rose 15.39% to Rs 197.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 171.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 1939.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1681.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.65% to Rs 510.89 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 419.95 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 6613.36 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 6017.73 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1939.541681.46 15 6613.366017.73 10 OPM %11.118.66 -6.926.89 - PBDT295.41238.65 24 744.60629.53 18 PBT271.53210.95 29 651.84528.30 23 NP197.91171.52 15 510.89419.95 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
