ABB India standalone net profit rises 15.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 1939.54 crore

Net profit of rose 15.39% to Rs 197.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 171.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 1939.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1681.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.65% to Rs 510.89 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 419.95 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 6613.36 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 6017.73 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

1939.541681.466613.366017.7311.118.666.926.89295.41238.65744.60629.53271.53210.95651.84528.30197.91171.52510.89419.95

