JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Manvijay Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit rises 294.84% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 61.69% to Rs 23.51 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital rose 294.84% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 61.69% to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.5114.54 62 OPM %37.6925.31 -PBDT4.303.45 25 PBT4.093.26 25 NP6.121.55 295

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements