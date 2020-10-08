ABB Power Products and Systems wins project worth Rs 100 cr from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

ABB Power Products and Systems India (listed on Hitachi ABB Power Grids) has won a project worth more than Rs 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery (HRRL), a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and the Government of Rajasthan.
The infrastructure development will help to power its new refinery and petrochemical project in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.
With a total processing capacity of nine million metric tons per annum, this project is aimed at producing clean fuels and feedstock for textile, packaging and petroleum industries. It is expected to create about 1,000 direct jobs upon completion, and up to 40,000 indirect jobs during construction, while contributing to Rajasthan's economic development.
