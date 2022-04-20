Abbott India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 16869.85, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.66% in last one year as compared to a 19.01% rally in NIFTY and a 1.93% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16869.85, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 17144.65. The Sensex is at 57107.41, up 1.14%.Abbott India Ltd has eased around 2.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13522.45, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8510 shares today, compared to the daily average of 17614 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

