Abbott India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20899.95, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17668.95. The Sensex is at 59537.92, up 0.06%.Abbott India Ltd has lost around 2.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12484, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5599 shares today, compared to the daily average of 14890 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

