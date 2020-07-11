JUST IN
Havells India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE
Standard Surfactants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.26% to Rs 17.36 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.26% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.43% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.54% to Rs 82.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.3628.12 -38 82.61117.24 -30 OPM %3.170.50 -2.322.29 - PBDT0.270.16 69 1.091.68 -35 PBT0.170.05 240 0.661.23 -46 NP0.01-0.03 LP 0.900.83 8

First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 08:10 IST

