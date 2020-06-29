Abhishek Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 69.23% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Abhishek Finlease reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.23% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.52% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.26 -69 0.330.71 -54 OPM %-175.007.69 --42.42-2.82 - PBDT-0.110.04 PL -0.060.05 PL PBT-0.110.04 PL -0.080.03 PL NP-0.120.04 PL -0.090.03 PL

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:41 IST

