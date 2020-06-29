Metroglobal standalone net profit rises 34.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.06% to Rs 33.02 croreNet profit of Metroglobal rose 34.80% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.06% to Rs 33.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.17% to Rs 9.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.84% to Rs 246.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 332.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.0241.83 -21 246.33332.18 -26 OPM %13.668.85 -5.696.21 - PBDT4.163.56 17 12.6621.93 -42 PBT4.003.25 23 11.9421.52 -45 NP3.372.50 35 9.6012.66 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU