Metroglobal standalone net profit rises 34.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.06% to Rs 33.02 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 34.80% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.06% to Rs 33.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.17% to Rs 9.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.84% to Rs 246.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 332.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

