Savera Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.62% to Rs 14.95 croreNet profit of Savera Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.62% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.85% to Rs 4.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 67.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.9517.93 -17 67.2871.87 -6 OPM %9.362.84 -15.8117.43 - PBDT1.570.83 89 10.7112.73 -16 PBT0.42-0.05 LP 6.139.26 -34 NP0.19-0.73 LP 4.286.28 -32
