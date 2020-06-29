Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.61% to Rs 10.11 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.61% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.86% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.53% to Rs 47.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.1114.5747.2050.506.035.085.726.550.500.461.721.970.290.230.871.050.290.230.850.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)