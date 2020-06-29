Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 30.61% to Rs 10.11 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.61% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.86% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.53% to Rs 47.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.1114.57 -31 47.2050.50 -7 OPM %6.035.08 -5.726.55 - PBDT0.500.46 9 1.721.97 -13 PBT0.290.23 26 0.871.05 -17 NP0.290.23 26 0.850.74 15

