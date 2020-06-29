Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the December 2019 quarter
JPVL appoints R K Porwal as Chief Financial Officer
Special court likely to give verdict tomorrow in 1981 Behmai massacre case
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Dantewada
Special court likely to give verdict in 1981 Behmai massacre case
-
Sales decline 33.39% to Rs 18.33 croreNet loss of Porwal Auto Components reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.39% to Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.63% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.74% to Rs 78.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.3327.52 -33 78.72120.63 -35 OPM %12.0013.88 -10.1211.29 - PBDT1.603.17 -50 5.6711.07 -49 PBT-0.181.65 PL -0.415.19 PL NP-0.181.65 PL 0.563.42 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU