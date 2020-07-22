Rockon Enterprises standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 81.67% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Rockon Enterprises declined 81.25% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.51% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.221.20 -82 0.781.88 -59 OPM %72.7350.83 --7.69-85.64 - PBDT0.090.52 -83 -0.13-1.70 92 PBT0.090.52 -83 -0.13-1.70 92 NP0.090.48 -81 -0.13-1.74 93
